MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Stride, Inc. $LRN

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 140.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 374.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 158.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Stride from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at $114,895,378.98. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $163.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average is $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.22. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $171.17.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

