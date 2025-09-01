MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GXO opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%.GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

