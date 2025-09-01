Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

NYSE:DKL opened at $43.93 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 1,224.47%. The firm had revenue of $246.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.115 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 151.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

In other news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 1,134 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $48,659.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,135.61. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,884 shares of company stock worth $82,410 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 31.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,722,000 after buying an additional 1,028,497 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $351,000. Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $1,090,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.