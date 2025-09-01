Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Elastic from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $111.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Elastic Stock Down 3.0%

ESTC stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -106.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $601,243.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 230,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,233.54. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,334,890.81. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

