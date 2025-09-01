Movado Group’s (MOV) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Movado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Movado Group stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.23. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.84 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 14,191.7% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 49.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 3,303.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 1,597.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

