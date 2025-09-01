MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $25,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in MP Materials by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MP opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MP

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.