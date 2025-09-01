MP Materials (NYSE:MP) COO Sells $10,803,000.00 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Price Performance

MP stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MP Materials by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 119,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in MP Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of MP Materials and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MP Materials

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.