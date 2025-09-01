Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $5,241,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 663,187 shares in the company, valued at $115,872,032.64. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $188.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.13. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $203.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

