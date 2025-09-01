Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Murphy Oil worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,974,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,610,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,565 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,685 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,633,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,178,000 after acquiring an additional 825,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,234,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.7%

Murphy Oil stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.69.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

