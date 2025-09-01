Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Namib Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAMM opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.16.

Namib Minerals Company Profile

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

