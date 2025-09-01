Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
Namib Minerals Price Performance
NASDAQ:NAMM opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.16.
Namib Minerals Company Profile
