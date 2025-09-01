Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 19.6% – What’s Next?

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) shares fell 19.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 802,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 866% from the average session volume of 83,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Nanalysis Scientific Stock Down 19.6%
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About Nanalysis Scientific
Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.
