Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Down 19.6% – Here’s Why

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 19.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 802,183 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 866% from the average daily volume of 83,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

