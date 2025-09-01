Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Trading Down 19.6% – Time to Sell?

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) shares were down 19.6% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 802,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 866% from the average daily volume of 83,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nanalysis Scientific Trading Down 19.6%

The firm has a market cap of C$20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

About Nanalysis Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.