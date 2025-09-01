National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ Holdings Trimmed by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,801,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
National Beverage Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $50.51.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $313.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 15.55%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Beverage
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.