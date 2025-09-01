National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ Holdings Trimmed by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,801,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Beverage by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

National Beverage Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $313.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.26 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 15.55%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.