National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $6.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th.

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $43,563.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,205.72. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,452,000 after buying an additional 232,702 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,338,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in National CineMedia by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,538,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 615,417 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,147,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NCMI opened at $4.39 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $411.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

