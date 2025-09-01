NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Receives $51.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.4286.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. NewJersey Resources has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NewJersey Resources

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewJersey Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 153.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 259.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

