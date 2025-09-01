News Corporation $NWSA Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in News by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,764,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,030,000 after acquiring an additional 812,180 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 27,189,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 572,331 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in News by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in News by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,391,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,758,000 after acquiring an additional 80,282 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,240,000 after purchasing an additional 936,702 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWSA. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

News Stock Performance

NWSA opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

