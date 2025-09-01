Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 92,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 307,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $204.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.35 and a 200-day moving average of $173.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $83,781.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,496.50. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Jenkins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $100,802.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,044. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,291 shares of company stock worth $1,543,502. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

