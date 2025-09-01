Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $23,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GTY. UBS Group increased their target price on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.48%.

