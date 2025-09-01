Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,349,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 921,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 821,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $42.63 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.64.

In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $60,690.31. Following the sale, the director owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,191.04. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $428,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,627.12. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,296. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

