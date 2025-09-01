Northern Trust Corp Has $23.29 Million Stock Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 588.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 705.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $113.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $689,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,876.87. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $2,221,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,490,330.74. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,145 shares of company stock worth $9,455,872. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

