Northland Securities Increases Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Price Target to $80.00

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE:BBW opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $799.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.27. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $124.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,429,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 291,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,321,377.65. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $339,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 123,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,980,923. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $2,276,383. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 995,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 765,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5,113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 752,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,789,000 after acquiring an additional 737,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 502,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

