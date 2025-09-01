Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 140 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.3%

Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $224.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.66.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.