Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 898 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,933.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,777,000 after buying an additional 103,631 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.9%

Equifax stock opened at $246.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.