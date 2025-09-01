Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 9,437 Shares of KeyCorp $KEY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 123,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,219.70. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,230. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE KEY opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -276.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

