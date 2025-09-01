Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 201,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 170,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 165,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 212,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

VICI opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.28%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

