Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,377.98. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DOC opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.