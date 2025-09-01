Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3,432.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,654,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,958 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,529 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,394,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,036,000 after purchasing an additional 78,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Tudor Pickering raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.1%

DAR opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

