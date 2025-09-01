Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,215,000 after buying an additional 466,246 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 14,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

