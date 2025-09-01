Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. $HYT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 58,645 shares in the last quarter. Ramiah Investment Group acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $492,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 123,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

