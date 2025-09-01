Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in ResMed by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE RMD opened at $274.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.83 and its 200 day moving average is $246.09.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total transaction of $2,238,355.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at $127,303,978.44. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,597 shares of company stock worth $7,301,182 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.83.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

