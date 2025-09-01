Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19,966.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSD opened at $286.18 on Monday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $156.77 and a 1 year high of $294.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

