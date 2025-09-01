Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,876 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of SWK opened at $74.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

