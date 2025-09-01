Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) $CLDT

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 197,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 682,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $1,329,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $373.72 million, a PE ratio of 254.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.67 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Chatham Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

