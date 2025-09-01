Nuveen LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Absci Corporation $ABSI

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 498,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Absci by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Absci by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Absci by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Absci in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Absci from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Absci from $6.40 to $5.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Shares of ABSI opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.01. Absci Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 2,737.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absci Corporation will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Busch bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 327,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,882.56. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

