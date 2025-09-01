Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OLLI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

View Our Latest Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.