Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $126.84 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $141.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.