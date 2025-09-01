Oncobiologics’ (OTLK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Oncobiologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Oncobiologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oncobiologics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Oncobiologics Stock Down 21.9%

Shares of OTLK opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.49. Oncobiologics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oncobiologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 44,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oncobiologics by 42.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Oncobiologics by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oncobiologics by 865.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

