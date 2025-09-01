OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $61.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,420. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,197. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,715,340 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneMain by 79.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of OMF stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.09%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

