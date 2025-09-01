Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMBA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.
Ambarella Stock Up 16.8%
Insider Activity at Ambarella
In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 362.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
