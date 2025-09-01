PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

PagerDuty Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.88. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.98 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,026 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 523,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 49,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

