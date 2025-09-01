Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $8.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.2727.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 51,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -11.59%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

