Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAHC. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.24 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.