Piper Sandler Increases Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Price Target to $40.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Dec sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $524,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,434.54. This represents a 90.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $5,882,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,030,183 shares in the company, valued at $43,288,289.66. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,005. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

