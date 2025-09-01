Q1 Earnings Estimate for PVH Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2027 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $84.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84. PVH has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $113.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,407,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,057,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,881 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PVH by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,327,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,059,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 255,755 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In related news, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.68%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

