Q1 EPS Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $553,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,473.40. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

