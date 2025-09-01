Q2 Earnings Forecast for LUCK Issued By Noble Financial

Get Lucky Strike Entertainment alerts:

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report released on Friday, August 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Lucky Strike Entertainment’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $301.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Lucky Strike Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of LUCK stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.23%.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

