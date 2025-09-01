Q2 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $104.66 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.88. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,805,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,957,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 185,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 147,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.