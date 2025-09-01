Q3 Earnings Forecast for CrowdStrike Issued By DA Davidson

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a report released on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $423.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.29. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.