Q3 Earnings Forecast for McKesson Issued By Zacks Research

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of McKesson in a report released on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.56. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2026 earnings at $10.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $37.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $46.77 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

MCK opened at $686.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $702.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $688.57. McKesson has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,930 shares of company stock worth $44,112,466. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

